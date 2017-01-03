GLVAR Promotes Wendy DiVecchio to CEO

LAS VEGAS – The Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) has promoted longtime association executive Wendy DiVecchio to serve as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

DiVecchio, who previously served as GLVAR’s director of operations, has worked at GLVAR for more than 17 years. She has been serving as GLVAR’s interim CEO since former CEO Michele Caprio left the association in early December to move back to her home state of Rhode Island. DiVecchio also served as GLVAR’s interim CEO in early 2015 before Caprio was hired.

“Wendy has played an integral role in running GLVAR and several of its most important departments for many years,” 2017 GLVAR President David J. Tina said. “She has a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience directing everything from GLVAR’s educational programs to its contracts with vendors and suppliers to overseeing our staff and daily operations. The GLVAR Board of Directors is pleased to promote her into this position. We’re confident she’s the right person to lead GLVAR during this crucial time in its history.”

Before being promoted in 2013 to direct GLVAR’s operations, DiVecchio worked for several years as its education director. As CEO, she will now oversee GLVAR’s more than 30 employees and all aspects of Southern Nevada’s largest professional organization – including its move into a new headquarters building being built in the southwest part of Las Vegas.

While working full time at GLVAR, she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management, an MBA and a master’s in management from the University of Phoenix. Her professional accomplishments include being elected by her peers to serve as national chairwoman of a group of education directors for local and state REALTOR associations in 2011 and 2012. She also earned the REALTOR Certified Executive (RCE) designation from the National Association of REALTORS recognizing exceptional efforts made by association executives.

A longtime resident of Las Vegas, DiVecchio enjoys spending her free time with her husband and two children.

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.