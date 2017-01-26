Fisher Phillips LLP Elects David Dornak and Whit Selert as Partners

Las Vegas – The Las Vegas office of Fisher Phillips LLP announced that David Dornak and Whit Selert were each elected as partners for the prominent labor law firm. Their promotions took effect Jan. 1. Across the firm nationally, an additional 11 new partners were named.

Dornak has worked in the Las Vegas office of Fisher Phillips LLP since 2011. He advises and represents public and private employers in various areas, including: Employment discrimination and harassment; labor management; breach of employment; unfair competition and trade secrets; Family and Medical Leave Act; and the wage and hour law.

Selert has been with the Las Vegas office of Fisher Phillips LLP since 2010. He represents private and public entities throughout Nevada with prevention and compliance, appellate practice, employment law training, labor and employment litigation, labor arbitration, OSHA inspections, and litigation.

“David and Whit are tremendous assets to our Nevada office and have continually demonstrated their commitment to our clients in need of employment and labor law expertise,” said Las Vegas Managing Partner Mark Ricciardi. “They are both valued by our clients for their ability to quickly and efficiently identify and troubleshoot problems. Their election to partners is well deserved and a great way for us to kick off 2017.”

Dornak has a law degree from the University of South Carolina, School of Law, and an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University. He has clerked for Magistrate Judge Robert J. Johnston of the U.S. District Court, District of Nevada. He is “AV” Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized in Mountain States Super Lawyers.

Selert has a law degree from the University of Southern California at Davis, School of Law, and an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University. He has clerked for the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. Selert also serves on the Board of Directors for the American Youth Literacy Foundation.

