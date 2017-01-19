Dr. Robert A. Simon Elected to NCJFCJ Board of Directors

Reno – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Dr. Robert A. Simon to the Board of Directors.

“We are extremely excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Robert Simon to the Board,” said Judge Katherine Tennyson, NCJFCJ president. “Dr. Simon is the organization’s first forensic psychologist on the Board of Directors. With the prominence of evidence-based research on the intersection of psychology and the justice system and its effects on children and families in the court system, I am pleased to have Dr. Simon lead the NCJFCJ in this new chapter.”

Robert A. Simon, Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist who is a national leader in forensic psychologist consulting with more than 30 years of experience in the legal domain of family law and domestic relations. Dr. Simon is licensed as a psychologist in California and Hawaii, and has consulted throughout North America and Australia. Based in San Diego, Calif., Dr. Simon provides strategic and tactical case consultation, child custody evaluations, expert witness services, and litigation support services to attorneys throughout the country on child custody matters.

Dr. Simon is on the Board of Directors of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts and the World Congress for Family Law and Children’s Rights. He is also a member of the American Psychological Association, Executive Committee of the California Bar Court and an immediate past member of the Committee on Professional Conduct and Responsibility of the California Bar Association. He serves on the editorial board of the Family Court Review. Dr. Simon is also a sought-after speaker and educator and has served as faculty at more than 50 events in the past 10 years including numerous NCJFCJ national conferences and international conferences and forums.

“I am honored to be provided the opportunity to serve the community of judicial officers who work in juvenile and family courts along with the wider community of professionals in these venues,” said Dr. Simon. “The work we do matters and doing it well matters. The NCJFCJ is committed to excellence and best practice. It is a privilege to be able to participate at this level.”

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):

Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.