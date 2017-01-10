City National Signs 10-Year Lease Extension on its LV Regional Center and Unveils Additional Rooftop Signage

LAS VEGAS – City National Bank, Nevada’s Premier Private and Business Bank, reaffirmed its commitment to Nevada and its long-term growth initiative with the signing of a 10-year lease extension on its Las Vegas Regional Center in Summerlin. The lease extension on this facility located at 10801 West Charleston Boulevard and the corner of Pavilion Center begins October 2017 and runs through March 2028.

As part of the extended lease agreement, the bank also received additional rooftop signage on the south facing side of this Class “A” office building managed by Charleston Pavilion, LLC. As the anchor tenant of this facility, City National has signage on the north, west and now south facing sides of this six story building.

“We are very excited to have City National commit to remaining in our building as their regional center and main headquarters for Nevada,” said Jason Awad, Managing Member of Charleston Pavilion, LLC. “City National has strong brand awareness and an excellent reputation in our community, as well as in the banking industry. We look forward to having City National as our anchor tenant for another ten years and well into the future as our city continues to grow and expand.”

City National’s regional center consists of a full-service branch on the first floor of the building totaling 4,400 square feet. The branch has several teller windows and offices, a drive-up teller window, safe deposit boxes, a 24-hour ATM and night depository. The bank also occupies 11,952 square feet on the second floor, which houses its executive offices, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, Core Banking, Treasury Management Services, Information Technology and Marketing Departments.

“Pavilion is a great location for our regional center and future growth plans in Nevada,” said Scott Aney, Nevada regional executive for City National. “Jason and his management team have been great to work with and the additional rooftop signage they have provided us with will increase our brand awareness with all of the new development going on south of the building. This is by far one of the best office buildings in all of Las Vegas.”

City National entered Nevada in 2007 when it acquired Business Bank of Nevada. Since entering the Silver State, City National has acquired Nevada Commerce Bank in 2009 and Sun West Bank in 2010. City National has a total of eight branches located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City and Minden. The bank will celebrate its 10th Anniversary next year with client appreciation events and special philanthropic support as part of its anniversary recognition.

About City National

With $47 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 73 offices, including 16 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville and Atlanta. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $58 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 36 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.