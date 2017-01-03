CHEF CLINT JOLLY NAMED RENO’S TOP FOOD STORY 2016

Chopped Restaurant Challenge champ is next break out name to come from Reno

RENO, Nev. – Reno celebrity chef, Clint Jolly, and his Great Thyme Catering Company were named Reno’s biggest food story of 2016 by the Reno Gazette Journal’s food and drink editor, Johnathan L. Wright.

Wright, who has covered the food and drink scene for the Reno Gazette Journal since 2003, issued his Top 12 Food Stories in Reno for 2016, with Jolly as the headliner for his win at the Food Network’s Chopped: Restaurant Impossible Challenge earlier this year.

“I’m happy to be included in the RGJ year end wrap up,” Jolly said. “It’s been a great year traveling the globe to find fresh, regional foods to bring back to share with Reno and I’m excited to keep moving onward and upward.”

In addition to his Chopped win, Jolly was a finalist in New Orleans’ Farm to Table Chef’s Challenge in August 2016, was named 2016 Nevada Mentor of the Year, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s ProStart Invitational™ restaurant management and culinary arts competition, celebrating Clint’s work with the Carson High School culinary program in the state’s capital city, and is a Best Chefs America designee. Jolly is also an International Foodservice Executives Association (IFSEA) Master Certified Foodservice Executive.

Along with catering corporate parties, weddings and other major life events with Great Thyme Catering, Jolly offers one-of-a-kind custom in-home dining experiences and consulting services to new and existing restauranteurs and is the founder of Reno’s popular annual Reno Bites foodie event.

About Chef Clint Jolly

Clint Jolly’s culinary stories have established him as an up and coming national treasure, earning a Best Chefs America designation, champion of Food Network's “Chopped: Restaurant Impossible Challenge” and finalist in New Orleans' Chefs Taste Challenge. For more information, please visit www.clintjolly.com.

