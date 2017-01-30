Chef Clint Jolly Leads Yucatan Flavors Cooking Class At Nothing To It

CHEF CLINT JOLLY LEADS COOKING CLASS AT NOTHING TO IT

Explore flavors of the Yucatán with Chopped Restaurant Impossible champ

RENO, Nev. – Reno celebrity chef, Clint Jolly, shares the secrets of the Yucatán in a hands-on master chef lesson at Nothing To It Culinary Center March 16, 2017 at 6 p.m.

“I’ve traveled extensively through the Yucatán Peninsula and Quintana Roo, dining everywhere from top restaurants to private homes to uncover the secret to the region’s distinctive flavors,” Jolly said. “I’m excited to share my love for the area and its cuisine with my neighbors in Reno.”

Nothing To It offers a variety of classes from free lessons for beginners to offerings for kids and teens to hands-on master classes like Jolly’s each month.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Clint at the Nothing To It Culinary Center in March to share his passion for the flavors of the Yucatan region of Mexico,” Chef Lara Ritchie, culinary director for Nothing To It Culinary Center, said. “Chef Clint’s culinary storytelling style will provide our foodies delicious instruction and a deeper understanding of the flavors of this peninsula region.”

For more information on Chef Clint Jolly’s master class, Flavors of the Yucatán, visit www.nothingtoit.com, or call (775) 826-2628.

About Chef Clint Jolly

Born and raised in the family butcher shop, Clint Jolly has a life-long respect for food and where it comes from. With a taste for adventure, Chef Clint travels the globe learning the stories behind why we eat like we do and serves them up in imaginative narratives for the palate. His culinary stories have established him as an up and coming national treasure, earning a Best Chefs America designation, champion of Food Network's “Chopped: Restaurant Impossible Challenge” and finalist in New Orleans' Chefs Taste Challenge. A dedicated mentor to high school culinary students, Chef Clint is blazing the trail for future epicurean artists. For more information, please visit www.clintjolly.com.

