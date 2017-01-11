Bob Mcfadden Estate Sale Features Extensive, Life-long Art Collection, Memorabilia

CARSON CITY, Nev. – at an art and collectibles sale Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale is open to both the public and professional art dealers, and will be held at the McFadden home, the historic Krebs Peterson mansion, at 500 Mountain Street in Carson City.

McFadden, a Carson City businessman, real estate investor and art aficionado, passed away in 2004.

McFadden’s daughter, Carson McFadden, said the items have been in storage for 12 years. McFadden’s children agreed to sell the items so they could be loved and appreciated by others.

“Our dad was passionate about these items and dedicated many years of his life to amassing these collections,” Carson McFadden said. “He had a goal of putting together the largest collection of Nevada art. Many of the paintings and other pieces are great decorations, and we hope they will land in places where people can appreciate them and protect them for future generations.”

The collection features vintage and historical items from local Nevada paintings to hammered copper decorations, to mission style furniture to collectable Nevada memorabilia ranging in price from $5 to thousands of dollars. All art and furniture has been professionally appraised.

McFadden purchased and refurbished the Krebs Peterson Mansion on Mountain Street in Carson City in 1991. John Wayne’s final movie, “The Shootist”, was filmed at the mansion in 1976.

The Jan. 14 sale is the first in a series of sales that will be held until the collection has been sold in its entirety. Professional art buyers should contact Rob McFadden at 775-750-7608.