Around the State: January 2017

Rural Nevada Receives Over $188 Million Investment for FY 2016

The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA RD) has announced that, for fiscal year 2016, rural Nevada received $188 million in support of housing, community facilities, water systems and businesses. Further, the department announced that a total of $1.35 billion has been obligated statewide since 2009 and over $1 billion of that amount was in the form of loan guarantees for rural homebuyers and businesses.

Renown Partners with Four Additional Rural Hospitals for Telehealth

Renown Health has announced growth of the hospital’s telehealth program with the addition of Pershing General Hospital in Lovelock, Mount Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Battle Mountain General Hospital in Battle Mountain and Grover C. Dils Medical Center in Caliente. The program now provides secure videoconferencing services at 30 locations in Nevada and California, allowing rural emergency providers to consult with providers in Renown’s emergency department.

Final Presidential Debate Generates $114 Million in Publicity for Las Vegas and UNLV

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the third and final debate of the 2016 election was the third most watched in history, attracting over 71 million television viewers. That doesn’t take into account those that streamed the event online or on a mobile device. The debate was held at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ (UNLV) Thomas & Mack Center, garnered nearly $114 million in publicity and was the first general election debate ever hosted by Nevada. The cost to produce the event was approximately $7.5 million which was offset by over $1.4 million in revenue from sponsorships.

Roseman University Receives Donation of 60,000 Drug Disposal Pouches

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has donated 60,000 drug deactivation pouches to the College of Pharmacy at Roseman University of Health Sciences. The pouches allow for the safe disposal of prescription drugs. Roseman will use the donation to bring awareness to drug abuse and will distribute the pouches free of charge at health fairs and education events.