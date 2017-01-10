2017 Economic Forecast Event Set for Jan. 20

Who:

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the commercial real estate development association and UNLV’s Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies.

What:

NAIOP Southern Nevada and the Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies, Lee Business School at UNLV presents “Forecast 2017: Looking for a Sign,” featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Mark G. Dotzour, Real Estate Economist. The event will also feature a National Outlook presented by Thomas J. Bisacquino, NAIOP President and CEO.

A commercial market panel discussion will feature experts from retail, office, industrial, disposition/acquisition, and land, including: Brendan Keating, Logic Commercial Real Estate; Michael Dunn, CCIM, SIOR, Cushman & Wakefield Commerce; Garrett Toft, SIOR, CBRE;Curt Allsop, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank and Charles Moore, CSM, CBRE. John Restrepo, RCG Economics LLC, will moderate the discussion. The event is sponsored by Stewart Title, Bank of Nevada, CBRE and Harsch Investment Properties.

When:

7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20

Where:

Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103

Why:

Join NAIOP Southern Nevada to hear the current area market perspective for retail, office and industrial markets from local industry experts as well as the short-term future market analysis and economic forecast and national commercial real estate trends and lending practices. Attendees are eligible for three hours of General Continuing Education and Appraisal Credit through the Nevada Real Estate Division.

Attendees can register by Friday, Jan. 13 for $60 or for $80 before the registration deadline of 5 p.m., Monday Jan. 16. Checks should be made payable to NAIOP and mailed to PO Box 96694, Las Vegas, NV 89193-6694. Online registration is available at www.naiopeventsnv.org

ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 380 members serving the local Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.

Media Contact: Amanda Llewellyn, The Ferraro Group – 702-367-7771 or amanda@theferrarogroup.com.