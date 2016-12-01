“The challenge is to demand that our leaders refocus their energy on creating solutions. The candidates spent months telling us what was wrong with America; now they must guide us on how to make things right”
Howard Russell | Managing Partner, Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial
“I feel the biggest challenge that our country faces is confidence! We need to be self-confident, we need to have confidence in our leaders and we need to find confidence in unity!”
Weena Powell | Human Resource Manager, Back Office Remedies
“Despite our differences and disagreements on issues, our number one challenge is that we can’t lose focus that we live in the best country in the world. We are all blessed.”
Alex De Castroverde | Managing Partner, De Castroverde Law Group
“Anti-Patriotism. We live in the most wonderful and diverse country in the world. Its time citizens take pride in our country again and bond together while showing respect for the people that currently serve or have died to ensure we have our freedoms.”
Jason Otter | Director, Logic Commercial Real Estate
“America’s number one challenge is to get back to the work of continuing America’s history of being the leading example in the world for prosperity and happiness while putting in place humane ways to protect America’s citizens from increasing incidents of terrorism.”
Brian Williams | President, Five Star Economy
“Economic stability and predictability. Our policies should continue to focus on growing quality jobs. There have been positive trends over the last few years, but we need widespread feelings of stability and predictability to move the economy forward.”
John P. Desmond | Member, Dickinson Wright-Reno
