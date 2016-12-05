Winter Art Show and Reception at New Lake Las Vegas Sports Club

For the holidays, the Lake Las Vegas community has sponsored a Winter Holiday Juried Art Show with participation by 30 to 40 Southern Nevada artists. A reception to unveil the exhibition will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, with live music and tastings from Chef Scott Commings, the Season 12 winner of “Hell’s Kitchen” and new chef at the master plan’s Reflection Bay Golf Club.

The free event is being held in conjunction with the open house for the new Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. With more than 20,000 square feet, the private fitness club for residents of the Lake Las Vegas residential, golf and resort community promotes health and wellness, outdoor activity and leisure recreation. The winter holiday-themed artwork will be displayed throughout the club, which features a state-of-the-art-fitness center, four tennis courts, pickle ball, teen area, resort and children’s pools, air conditioned cabanas, outdoor gathering spaces overlooking acres of green grass, and a movement studio with Las Vegas Strip views.

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite piece. The “Viewer’s Choice Award” and juried award winners by UNLV Professor of Art Catherine Angel will be announced at 7 p.m.

The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is located at 101 Via Vin Santo, just north of the master plan’s main entrance.

Following the reception, the artwork will be displayed from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 to Thursday, Jan. 12, in the new Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries – North Gallery in MonteLago Village, 15 Costa di Lago.

There is no charge to attend, and artwork is available for purchase. For information about the show and other activities, visit https://lakelasvegas.com/events/. Several other juried art competitions and exhibits are planned for 2017. To be added to the mailing list, email art@lakelasvegas.com.

The Lake Las Vegas community is just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway.

