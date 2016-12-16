Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / West, CEO Nevada Builders Alliance, Appointed to Governor’s Workforce Development Board

West, CEO Nevada Builders Alliance, Appointed to Governor’s Workforce Development Board

By Leave a Comment

Aaron West, chief executive officer for Nevada Builders Alliance, has been appointed by Governor Sandoval to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.
Aaron West, chief executive officer for Nevada Builders Alliance was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

CARSON CITY – Aaron West, chief executive officer for Nevada Builders Alliance, has been appointed by Governor Sandoval to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. West will serve as representative for workforce and labor.

“Nevada Builders Alliance has a 50-year history of promoting workforce development in the construction industry,” West said. “We applaud Gov. Sandoval for recognizing the importance of workforce development and his continuing support of a streamlined system for providing education and job training for all Nevadans. It is an honor to serve on the State Board.”

The State Board, which was originally established as a condition of the U.S. Workforce Innovations Act of 1998, is charged with developing strategies which align workforce development programs in order to create a comprehensive and streamline workforce development system throughout the state.

Members of the State Board are appointed by Governor Sandoval, and 51 percent or more of board members must represent business and industry. The board represents northern, southern and rural areas of Nevada.

Recent Issues

December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
shares