UMC’s Healthy Living Institute Offers Wellness, Parenting and Senior Celebrations Education







0 shares

Complimentary Classes for the whole family

LAS VEGAS – With the new year comes a renewed focus on health and wellness.

“Well-being is physical health, along with the ability to find a balance in body, mind and spirit,” said Lisa Pacheco, director of the Healthy Living Institute at UMC. “We strive to provide our community with a variety of convenient classes that will help them lead a healthier life. Our programming is diverse and we are continuing to expand our class schedule every month.”

Classes offered at HLI include health seminars, exercise classes, hands-on training such as CPR and sign language, lectures on health-related topics such as living wills and advanced directives and fun classes in gardening and art therapy.

HLI celebrates adults 50 and better, with classes directly related to seniors, such as heart health, prescription drug warnings and nutritious recipes and exercise programs.

For parents expecting a baby for the first time or having other children, classes are offered to answer important questions about birth and caring for their newborn. Upcoming classes include infant massage, prenatal classes such as breastfeeding, childbirth education and baby basics, and a class exclusively for men called “Boot Camp for New Dads.”

The upcoming schedule of classes include:

• Jan. 5 4 p.m. Mixed Skill Yoga

• Jan. 5 10 a.m. Classical Stretch

• Jan. 10 6 p.m. Breastfeeding Class

• Jan. 12 6 p.m. Baby Basics & Post-partum Care

• Jan. 13 10 a.m. Classical Stretch

• Jan. 17 12 noon Lunch & Learn: Dr. Brimhall Presents The Aging Eye

• Jan. 18 4:30 p.m. Family Fun Music & Movement

• Jan. 19 9:30 a.m. Sign Language for Parents

• Jan. 19 4:30 p.m. Sibling Class: I’m Going to be a Big Brother/Sister

• Jan. 20 10 a.m. Master Gardner – Indoor & Winter Gardens

• Jan. 20 2 p.m. Infant & Child CPR *$10 deposit

• Jan. 23 6 p.m. Baby Basics Part 2: Soothing and Sleeping

• Jan. 24 10 a.m. Your Life, Your Decisions: Advance Directives

• Jan. 25 10 a.m. Benefits of Massage and Touch

• Jan. 27 10 a.m. Classical Stretch

• Jan. 30 10 a.m. Adult CPR *$10 deposit

• Jan. 31 10 a.m. Potty Training 101

• Feb. 1 5 p.m. Design & Unwind

• Feb. 2 9:30 a.m. Sign Language for Parents

• Feb. 2 6 p.m. Bootcamp for New Dads

• Feb. 3 10 a.m. Classical Stretch

• Feb. 8 1:30 p.m. Tai Chi for Body and Mind

• Feb. 9 6 p.m. Childbirth Class

• Feb. 10 10 a.m. Classical Stretch

• Feb. 15 10 a.m. Reducing Blood Pressure with Diet

• Feb. 17 10 a.m. Classical Stretch

• Feb. 18 9 a.m. Infant & Child CPR *$10 deposit

• Feb. 22 10 a.m. Mommy and Me: Healthy as Can Be

• Feb. 22 12 p.m. Benefits of Massage and Touch

• Feb. 23 10 a.m. Essential Oils and Your Health

• Feb. 24 10 a.m. Classical Stretch

• Feb. 28 10 a.m. Yoga for the Seasoned Body

• Feb. 28 2 p.m. Adult CPR *$10 deposit

All classes at the Healthy Living Institute at UMC are offered free of charge. Unless otherwise noted, classes are held at 901 Rancho Lane, Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV 89106. For more information and to register, call (702) 383-7353 or go to www.chnv.org/OurCare/HealthyLivingInstitute.aspx.

About UMC:

UMC offers the highest level of care in Nevada, providing a wide range of exclusive and specialized health care services to community members and visitors. UMC is home to Nevada's only Level I Trauma Center, only Designated Pediatric Trauma Center, only Burn Care Center and only Center for Transplantation. Children's Hospital of Nevada at UMC serves as the state's only hospital to be recognized and accepted as an associate member of the Children's Hospital Association.

Offering highly skilled physicians, nurses and staff members supported by the latest, cutting-edge technology, UMC and Children's Hospital of Nevada continue to build upon their shared reputation for providing the highest level of care. In support of its mission to serve as the premier academic health center, UMC is the anchor partner for the new UNLV School of Medicine. For more information, please visit www.umcsn.com and www.chnv.org