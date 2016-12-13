Top Notch Distributors, Inc. Completes Expansion, Doubles Capacity

RENO – Top Notch Distributors, Inc., a national supplier of architectural locksets and hardware for residential and commercial buildings with offices in Carson City, Missouri and Massachusetts, has completed the addition of 33,000 square feet of warehouse space in its Northern Nevada operation.

Carson City-based Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC served as the general contractor on the project, which doubled the company’s footprint in Nevada.

The company established its Nevada distribution center in 1987 with three employees. After several expansions, Top Notch employs more than 40 people in sales, supply chain operations and warehousing in its Carson City location on Research Way.

Chuck Jurgensen, chief executive officer for Top Notch Distributors, Inc. said the latest expansion project was completed without any disruptions in day to day operations.

“We went from 4,500 and three employees to square feet to 20,000, then 30,000, before this latest project to more than 60,000 square feet and 40 employees,” Jurgensen said. “We chose Shaheen Beauchamp Builders on every project because they deliver seamless interactions, on budget and on time every time.”

Jurgensen said the company chose Carson City because of its size and location, and has worked with Shaheen Beauchamp Builders for each of its expansion projects.

“The Carson City facility, serving the western states’ region, is now the company’s largest operation,” he said. “We’re glad to have such a spot, and to have such a partner in Shaheen Beauchamp. I’ve been through some horror stories with these kinds of projects and I never had a doubt on this project with how they’ve shown up every time.”

The design for the project was completed by Frame Architecture, Gabbart & Woods Structural Engineers and Alexander Heating & Air out of Reno; and Lumos & Associates, Inc., and AM Smith Electric, Inc. based in Carson City.