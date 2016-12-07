The 12th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run over an estimated 8,000 adults, children and pets clad in Santa suits to Downtown Las Vegas to support the not-for-profit Opportunity Village. Human Nature, the Strip’s famed Chippendales, Mayor Carolyn Goodman and more were on hand to kick off the race and festivities.

“Thank you to everyone in Las Vegas who showed up to support this year’s Las Vegas Great Santa Run,” said Bob Brown, President and CEO of Opportunity Village. “This was the biggest and best one ever and a clear example of what it looks like when our generous community comes together to support such a worthwhile cause.”

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run raises funds and awareness for Opportunity Village’s myriad programs, which provide unparalleled opportunities, enrichment and support to nearly 3,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Pioneers of the World Santa Alliance, the Las Vegas Great Santa Run is the reigning champion of the annual friendly competition for most Santas gathered for a fun run, competition with Liverpool, Tasmania, Australia, Japan, Belgium, Texas and San Francisco. Las Vegas bested its nearest competition in the U.K. by more than 2,300 participants in 2016.

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run was sponsored by Advance America Cash Advance, America First Credit Union, Brenden Mann Foundation, Cricket Wireless, Digital Lizard, Circle K, Eagle Promotions Design Group, Frias Transportation Management, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Fox 5, Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Las Vegas, Sam’s Club, Southwest Gas, Subway, The Apothecarium Las Vegas, The D Las Vegas, Warehouse & Logistics Las Vegas, Wynn and Zappos.

About Opportunity Village

Opportunity Village is a not-for-profit organization that serves people in our community with significant intellectual disabilities, enriching their lives and the lives of the families who love them by providing meaningful work and life experiences. Voted by Las Vegas Review-Journal readers for “Best Community Organization,” Opportunity Village is Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities. Serving nearly 3,000 individuals annually, Opportunity Village provides its clients with vocational training, employment, habilitation and social recreation programs and services to make their lives more productive and purposeful.