The Ride, New Premium Indoor Cycling Studio, Opens Today

Full-body workout with motivating instructors, state-of-the-art lighting and sound in a modern, upscale setting. The Ride offers 1,000 complimentary rides for early bird sign-ups

LAS VEGAS – The Ride, a premium indoor cycling studio specializing in high-energy workouts for all fitness levels, opens in the Mall at Grand Canyon Parkway at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive in Las Vegas.

The location near Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway will mark the first studio owned and operated by partners Shannon McBeath, Mark Cornelsen and Milo Miloscia. The trio has come together with a passion for health and fitness to create an unparalleled indoor cycling experience for fitness enthusiasts in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We are thrilled to introduce and share our new state-of-the-art facility with the community,” Cornelsen said. “We promise an experience you will find nowhere else in Las Vegas, as we aspire to empower and challenge our riders, while giving them the workout of their lives.”

The new studio will host a variety of classes daily, combining free weights, core strengthening, stationary cycling and creative choreography.

All classes will take place in The Ride Theater, shaped in a semi-circle and constructed with curved walls. The theater will feature three rows of bikes on three levels and will introduce Las Vegans to Stages SC3 custom bikes, the newest, most advanced bikes on the market. The SC3 bikes are ergonomically engineered for simplicity and function, offering quick fit adjusting, a carbon fiber belt to resemble a natural road feel providing a smoother ride, power meters to enable accurate feedback on performance and sprint shift custom resistance to help riders feel in control.

Amenities will include:

• Locker rooms offering lockers with digital locks, changing areas, bathrooms, showers with fresh towel service and premium hair and skincare products from MALIN+GOETZ;

• Cycling shoes available at $2 per ride, complimentary for the first ride;

• Retail area, including logo-wear, cycling apparel and MALIN+GOETZ products;

• Grab ‘n’ go food and drink items, including cold-pressed juices and more; and

• Bottled water, plus a filtered water refill station for those striving to be ecological and environmentally conscious.

In addition to all the bells and whistles guests will enjoy at The Ride, the inspirational instructors are the company’s top priority. Led by elite cycling instructor, health and wellness expert, and LA based celebrity trainer Brandon Mills, the company is training its instructors to use their personality, charisma, musicality and enthusiasm to motivate riders to redefine and exceed their expectations.

To celebrate its anticipated opening, The Ride is offering 1,000 complimentary rides to those who sign up now at www.theridecycling.com.

For those new to high-energy indoor cycling classes, it’s quite a bit more than pedaling on a stationary bike. All classes will offer a low-impact, high-cardio workout suitable at any fitness level. Workouts combine cardio and strength conditioning, which has proven to be the best way to burn calories fast, gain lean muscle mass and shed body fat.

The Ride is located at 4245 Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 116, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89147. Additional information can be found at www.theridecycling.com, and by following The Ride on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For questions, please contact info@theridecycling.com.