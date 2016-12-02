RENO — KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has announced an endowment scholarship at the University of Nevada, Reno Reynolds School of Journalism in honor of Stephanie Kruse, founder, president and chief strategist of KPS3.

The pledge from KPS3, announced at their 25th Anniversary Celebration, will be in the amount of $10,000 over the course of five years to qualified students. Once the endowment matures, it will award $1,000 to a student who meets the following criteria: Recipients shall be pursuing an undergraduate degree, in Journalism with an emphasis in Strategic Communication at the University of Nevada, Reno; Recipients shall have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 to receive and retain the award; Recipients shall be full-time students as defined by University of Nevada, Reno Financial Aid and Scholarships; and recipients shall be recommended by the Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism and Center for Advanced Media Studies Scholarship Committee.

“I am honored that KPS3 established this scholarship in my name,” said Kruse. “Anything we can do to shape and inspire talented marketing communications students benefits the entire community.”

“The Reynolds School of Journalism is known for teaching excellence, an innovative curriculum and a sense of community in which faculty really get to know their students,” said Laurice Antoun-Becker, associate director of development, Reynolds School of Journalism. “The School prepares students for a broad range of media careers that include news, strategic communication and social media. Reynolds School students use the latest technology to work on real world projects, such as producing news for professional media organizations and developing communication campaigns for businesses and nonprofits.”

The Reynolds School of Journalism boasts six Pulitzer Prize winning graduates. Students continue to win national competitions in the areas of advertising, photojournalism and print journalism, among others. The Reynolds School is the only accredited journalism school in the state of Nevada. The School founded the first chapter of Sigma Delta Chi (Society for Professional Journalists) in Nevada, as well as the Nevada State Press Association, the Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (and PRSSA) and the nation’s ninth chapter of Kappa Tau Alpha, the national journalism honor society.

The Reynolds School values donors and relies on their gifts to enhance educational possibilities and student opportunities. If you would like to make a donation to the endowment, contact Laurice Antoun-Becker at lantounbecker@unr.edu or 775.287.6105.

