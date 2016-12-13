Six Dickson Realty Agents Selected to Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors

Reno – The Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors held their annual installation of officers/directors for the Board of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service on Friday, December 9, 2016. Elected to the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors from Dickson Realty were Lil Schaller as President-Elect, Anna Grahn-Nilsson as Treasurer, and Ann Nguyen, Ronda Shaw, Phoebe Landre and Greg Poulsen as Directors. With a total of 13 positions on this board, Dickson filled six of the seats.

“I’m so proud of our agents for volunteering their time to these board positions which benefits all real estate agents in our communities,” said Schaller, managing broker/co-owner of Dickson Realty Truckee. “It is a great learning experience to realize what goes on behind the scenes within our Tahoe Sierra Boards, the California Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, as well as providing valuable input to decisions made for the benefit of our local board and its members.”

In addition, “Honorary Members-for-Life” acknowledgements from the California Association of Realtors were presented to Dickson Realty agents, Gigi and Corky Heckendorn, in recognition of their many years of distinguished service.

