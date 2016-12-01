CARSON CITY – Carson City-based Shaheen Beauchamp Builders LLC has been nominated to receive the Nevada Excellence in Design awards by the Nevada Chapter of the American Institute of Architects for their work on renovations of the Mutual of Omaha Bank in Carson City in 2013 and 777 Center in midtown Reno this year.

According to the organization’s website, the AIA Nevada Excellence in Design program recognizes achievement in areas of architectural activity in order to elevate architectural quality and establish standards of excellence in design, while advocating for sustainable architecture.

“We are pleased and excited to have been nominated for the AIA Excellence in Design awards,” Jeff Shaheen, co-founder of Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, said. “We believe in creating beautiful, functional spaces that enhance user experience and contribute to the sustainability of our communities.”

Shaheen said the objective of the Mutual of Omaha Bank building, situated at the corner of Carson Street and US Highway 50 in Carson City, one of the major corridors leading into downtown Carson City, was to improve building efficiency and update the curb appeal of the building.

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders also received the 2016 Summit Award for Mixed-Use Development of the Year from the Northern Nevada chapters of Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute, Commercial Real Estate Women and NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association for their work on 777 Center, which housed the old Maytan Music. The building re-emerged into mixed use retail space featuring boutique shops and services along with eating and drinking establishments.

Awards will be announced on Dec. 14 at the AIA Las Vegas Holiday Gala.