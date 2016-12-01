Red Report: December 2016

E
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 2485 Marco St., 89115
BUYER Salazar Management Group V, LLC
SELLER Lee Family Trust
DETAILS 8,060 SF; $1,050,000
APN 140-17-801-006
BUYER’S REP Weichert Realtors – Aspire
SELLER’S REP Sean Zaher of CBRE
H
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 1410 & 1434 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., 89015
BUYER Great Blue Lake, LLC
SELLER Lake Mead Properties, LLC
DETAILS 18,684 SF; $1,375,000
APN 160-33-411-013 & 160-33-411-014
SELLER’S REP Dean Willmore, SIOR of Colliers International
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 855 Wigwam Pkwy., 89014
BUYER GPT Henderson Owner, LLC
SELLER Prologis-Exchange Black Mountain DC3, LLC
DETAILS 232,856 SF; $25.3 million
APN 178-14-212-006
SELLER’S REP Dan Doherty, SIOR and Susan Borst, CCIM, SIOR of Colliers International
N
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 5850 Sky Pointe Dr., 89130
BUYER Shopoff Realty Investments
SELLER Eagle Crest, LLC
DETAILS 624 units; $116,346 per unit
APN 125-27-302-012
Sale, Land
ADDRESS NEC of Maverick St. & La Madre Way, 89130
BUYER D.R. Horton
SELLER Mosaic Land 2, LLC and Investor Equity Homes, LLC
DETAILS 3.9 acres; $1,111,500
APN 125-35-701-010
SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International
S
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 1750 & 1500 Karen Ave., 89169
BUYER Westland Real Estate Group
SELLER Prime Sonoma Shadows, LLC
DETAILS 752 units; $60,500 per unit
APN 162-11-101-006 & 162-11-101-007
SELLER’S REP Art Carll and Patrick Sauter of NAI Vegas
SW
Project, Industrial
ADDRESS 5650 Badura Ave., 89118
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Commerce Construction Co. LP
DETAILS Majestic Realty Co. broke ground on a 295,500 square-foot speculative warehouse distribution center at its Beltway Business Park location. The facility will feature 32-foot ceiling clearance, an early suppression fast response (ESFR) sprinkler system and a 130-foot truck courtyard. The project is slated for completion in May 2017.
Project, Other
ADDRESS NEC of Pavilion Center Dr. & Griffith Peak Dr., 89135
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Gillett Construction
DETAILS Construction is underway on the new practice facility for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team in Downtown Summerlin. The 120,000 square-foot complex will include two full sheets of ice and serve local youth and adult leagues in addition to the professional team. The estimated cost is $24 million and the facility is scheduled to open by September 1, 2017.
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 7448 – 7530 W. Sahara Ave., 89117
BUYER Houchin Investment Properties, LLC
SELLER Wilkins Family Trust
DETAILS 22,554 SF; $2,750,000
APN 163-03-411-003
SELLER’S REP Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group
Sale, Land
ADDRESS NWC of Grand Canyon Dr. & Tropicana Ave., 89147
BUYER Grand Canyon Tropical Apartments
SELLER Farhang & Homa Soroosh Rev. Living Trust
DETAILS 10 acres; $6.1 million
APN 163-19-402-007 & 163-19-402-008
SELLER’S REP Mike Mixer, SIOR of Colliers International
Lease, Retail
ADDRESS 4708 S. Decatur Blvd., 89103
TENANT Option Care Enterprises, Inc.
LANDLORD Sahara 3D, LLC
DETAILS 12,150 SF; $905,175 for 7 years
LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
WC
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 8690 Technology Way, 89521
BUYER Intellectual Property Chalet, LLC
SELLER AnnaMarie Stalder Turst
DETAILS 17,701 SF; $2.1 million
APN 163-090-19
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 9650 Gateway Dr., 89521
BUYER Gateway Realty Holdings, LLC
SELLER Munah and Rola Tarazi
DETAILS 30,536 SF; $3,425,000
APN 163-061-09
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 940 Freeport Blvd., 89431
BUYER Sparks Valley View, LLC
SELLER Gusher 940, LLC
DETAILS 11,844 SF; $1,225,000
APN 034-094-16
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 550 Howard Dr., 89434
BUYER Reno Investors I, LLC
SELLER Marina Gardens BDS, LLC
DETAILS 200 units; $71,250 per unit
APN 037-062-06
O
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS Multi-Building Portfolio, Reno
BUYER Westcore Properties
SELLER Icon Reno Property Owner Pool 2, LLC
DETAILS 12 buildings; $54.5 million
APN 034-070-29, 034-151-08, 034-151-16, 034-151-25 – 034-151-27, 034-152-19, 034-153-12, 034-155-03, 034-257-17
SELLER’S REP Anthony Brent and Ryan Martin of HFF