Red Report: December 2016

E

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 2485 Marco St., 89115

BUYER Salazar Management Group V, LLC

SELLER Lee Family Trust

DETAILS 8,060 SF; $1,050,000

APN 140-17-801-006

BUYER’S REP Weichert Realtors – Aspire

SELLER’S REP Sean Zaher of CBRE

H

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 1410 & 1434 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., 89015

BUYER Great Blue Lake, LLC

SELLER Lake Mead Properties, LLC

DETAILS 18,684 SF; $1,375,000

APN 160-33-411-013 & 160-33-411-014

SELLER’S REP Dean Willmore, SIOR of Colliers International

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 855 Wigwam Pkwy., 89014

BUYER GPT Henderson Owner, LLC

SELLER Prologis-Exchange Black Mountain DC3, LLC

DETAILS 232,856 SF; $25.3 million

APN 178-14-212-006

SELLER’S REP Dan Doherty, SIOR and Susan Borst, CCIM, SIOR of Colliers International

N

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 5850 Sky Pointe Dr., 89130

BUYER Shopoff Realty Investments

SELLER Eagle Crest, LLC

DETAILS 624 units; $116,346 per unit

APN 125-27-302-012

Sale, Land

ADDRESS NEC of Maverick St. & La Madre Way, 89130

BUYER D.R. Horton

SELLER Mosaic Land 2, LLC and Investor Equity Homes, LLC

DETAILS 3.9 acres; $1,111,500

APN 125-35-701-010

SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR and Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International

S

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 1750 & 1500 Karen Ave., 89169

BUYER Westland Real Estate Group

SELLER Prime Sonoma Shadows, LLC

DETAILS 752 units; $60,500 per unit

APN 162-11-101-006 & 162-11-101-007

SELLER’S REP Art Carll and Patrick Sauter of NAI Vegas

SW

Project, Industrial

ADDRESS 5650 Badura Ave., 89118

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Commerce Construction Co. LP

DETAILS Majestic Realty Co. broke ground on a 295,500 square-foot speculative warehouse distribution center at its Beltway Business Park location. The facility will feature 32-foot ceiling clearance, an early suppression fast response (ESFR) sprinkler system and a 130-foot truck courtyard. The project is slated for completion in May 2017.

Project, Other

ADDRESS NEC of Pavilion Center Dr. & Griffith Peak Dr., 89135

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Gillett Construction

DETAILS Construction is underway on the new practice facility for the Las Vegas NHL expansion team in Downtown Summerlin. The 120,000 square-foot complex will include two full sheets of ice and serve local youth and adult leagues in addition to the professional team. The estimated cost is $24 million and the facility is scheduled to open by September 1, 2017.

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 7448 – 7530 W. Sahara Ave., 89117

BUYER Houchin Investment Properties, LLC

SELLER Wilkins Family Trust

DETAILS 22,554 SF; $2,750,000

APN 163-03-411-003

SELLER’S REP Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group

Sale, Land

ADDRESS NWC of Grand Canyon Dr. & Tropicana Ave., 89147

BUYER Grand Canyon Tropical Apartments

SELLER Farhang & Homa Soroosh Rev. Living Trust

DETAILS 10 acres; $6.1 million

APN 163-19-402-007 & 163-19-402-008

SELLER’S REP Mike Mixer, SIOR of Colliers International

Lease, Retail

ADDRESS 4708 S. Decatur Blvd., 89103

TENANT Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

LANDLORD Sahara 3D, LLC

DETAILS 12,150 SF; $905,175 for 7 years

LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

WC

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 8690 Technology Way, 89521

BUYER Intellectual Property Chalet, LLC

SELLER AnnaMarie Stalder Turst

DETAILS 17,701 SF; $2.1 million

APN 163-090-19

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 9650 Gateway Dr., 89521

BUYER Gateway Realty Holdings, LLC

SELLER Munah and Rola Tarazi

DETAILS 30,536 SF; $3,425,000

APN 163-061-09

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 940 Freeport Blvd., 89431

BUYER Sparks Valley View, LLC

SELLER Gusher 940, LLC

DETAILS 11,844 SF; $1,225,000

APN 034-094-16

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 550 Howard Dr., 89434

BUYER Reno Investors I, LLC

SELLER Marina Gardens BDS, LLC

DETAILS 200 units; $71,250 per unit

APN 037-062-06

O

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS Multi-Building Portfolio, Reno

BUYER Westcore Properties

SELLER Icon Reno Property Owner Pool 2, LLC

DETAILS 12 buildings; $54.5 million

APN 034-070-29, 034-151-08, 034-151-16, 034-151-25 – 034-151-27, 034-152-19, 034-153-12, 034-155-03, 034-257-17

SELLER’S REP Anthony Brent and Ryan Martin of HFF