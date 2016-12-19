Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / REALTOR Juli Thompson Joins Dickson Realty in the Graeagle Office

REALTOR Juli Thompson Joins Dickson Realty in the Graeagle Office

By Leave a Comment

REALTOR Juli Thompson has joined the Graeagle office of Dickson Realty as a residential real estate agent.
REALTOR® Juli Thompson Joins Dickson Realty in the Graeagle Office

Graeagle, CA – REALTOR Juli Thompson has joined the Graeagle office of Dickson Realty as a residential real estate agent.

Previously with Sierra Destination Realty in Clio, she has lived and worked in the Plumas County area for 23 years. Juli brings a wealth of local knowledge, experience and market knowledge to the Dickson Graeagle Team.

“I chose Dickson Realty because of its culture, support, superior reputation, as well as the exceptional resources the company offers to both agents and clients alike,” said Thompson. Her background includes office management in local county government with environmental health, real estate sales, marketing and land development. She has successfully worked as a resort and second home specialist throughout Eastern Plumas County for the past four years.

Juli is a proud grandmother of two and enjoys everything the High Sierras have to offer including fishing, hiking, horseback riding and photography.

The Dickson Graeagle office is located near the intersection of Highways 89 and 70 at 8912 Highway 89, Blairsden, 96103. Juli can be reached at (530) 927-7058 or jthompson@dicksonrealty.com.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Graeagle, Donner Lake and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.

Recent Issues

December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom
shares