REALTOR® Juli Thompson Joins Dickson Realty in the Graeagle Office

Graeagle, CA – REALTOR Juli Thompson has joined the Graeagle office of Dickson Realty as a residential real estate agent.

Previously with Sierra Destination Realty in Clio, she has lived and worked in the Plumas County area for 23 years. Juli brings a wealth of local knowledge, experience and market knowledge to the Dickson Graeagle Team.

“I chose Dickson Realty because of its culture, support, superior reputation, as well as the exceptional resources the company offers to both agents and clients alike,” said Thompson. Her background includes office management in local county government with environmental health, real estate sales, marketing and land development. She has successfully worked as a resort and second home specialist throughout Eastern Plumas County for the past four years.

Juli is a proud grandmother of two and enjoys everything the High Sierras have to offer including fishing, hiking, horseback riding and photography.

The Dickson Graeagle office is located near the intersection of Highways 89 and 70 at 8912 Highway 89, Blairsden, 96103. Juli can be reached at (530) 927-7058 or jthompson@dicksonrealty.com.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Graeagle, Donner Lake and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.