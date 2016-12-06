Park Place Infiniti this month was a platinum-level sponsor of the University Medical Center (UMC) annual “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” event, where students from Legacy, West Career and Technical Academy and Boulder City high schools, experienced up close the dangers of drinking and driving.

“At Park Place Infiniti, we are committed to educating our youth about safe and responsible driving,” said Rob Schweizer, general manager of Park Place Infiniti. “We enjoy helping young people and their parents find the car of their dreams. But we want them to be safe and responsible on the road. Every year, UMC’s event demonstrates up close the devastation drunk driving can cause. This year, we’ve had students sign a banner to pledge their commitment to never driving under the influence.”

During “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose,” local high school students heard from people who have lost a loved one as a result of a drunk driving accident. Attendees of the event, including students and members of the media, were able to witness a roll-over simulation, and go “under the influence” using special goggles to learn and feel the effects of how just a little alcohol can impair a young driver.

“I see the most horrific injuries as a result of drinking and driving. Most of the time, I am able to save the patient’s life, though other times I have to tell the family there was nothing we could do to save their loved one’s life. In every case, the injuries were caused by someone’s careless decision to get behind the wheel after drinking,” UMC Trauma Center Vice Chief Dr. Douglas Fraser said. “Don’t drink and drive. Spend time with your family this holiday season, not with us.”

Clark County leaders and Nevada dignitaries were on hand to show their support in the prevention of drunk driving.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, some 36 people died in 34 alcohol-related fatal crashes across Clark County from Jan. 1 to Nov. 7 this year, the latest date for which statistics were available. Statewide, 54 people died in 50 fatal crashes involving alcohol during the same time period.

