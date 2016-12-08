Open House for New Lake Las Vegas Sports Club on Dec. 9

The Lake Las Vegas master plan is adding a very special benefit for its residents with the opening of the new Lake Las Vegas Sports Club in January. Located in the middle of 50 acres of landscaped open space, the multimillion dollar private club is designed to promote health and wellness, fitness and leisure recreation. Exclusive to Lake Las Vegas residents, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is expected to become a hub for social events, tennis and pickle ball tournaments and other member activities.

“We’re excited to open the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and provide another great amenity in our community. The opening of the club continues the development and promise of this very special residential, golf and resort community surrounding our 320-acre private lake,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corporation. Raintree Investment Corporation has managed the Lake Las Vegas master plan since mid-2012 as well as other master planned communities located in Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada.

The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club has completely reimagined the former Falls Golf Clubhouse into a state-of-the-art-fitness center with TechnoGym workout equipment, a yoga movement studio, social gathering rooms, a family game room, four tennis courts, two pickle ball courts and family and lap pools. The “early California” inspired architecture at the sports club creates a campus style atmosphere with more than 16,000 square feet of inviting casual contemporary air-conditioned indoor social spaces designed by the world-renowned design firm, Tandem. Tandem was the designer of the interior spaces of Reflection Bay Golf Clubhouse and the Cromwell Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Dramatic outdoor spaces overlook acres of green grass, tennis and pickle ball courts and the large “pool pavilion” areas. The new family and lap pools feature views of the Las Vegas Strip and air conditioned cabanas.

An open house for current and prospective homeowners will be held Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to tour and learn about the club prior to its opening in mid-December. The evening will feature the introduction of Dann Battistone, general manager and United States Tennis Association Professional. Guests will enjoy live music and the catering of Scott Commings and Antonio Nunez, the highly regarded new chefs of the community’s award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club. Commings is the Season 12 winner of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and Nunez is the former chef at Henderson’s Kitchen Table and Le Cirque at Bellagio. The open house also serves as the unveiling for art from the Winter Holiday Juried Art Show which will subsequently be exhibited in the new Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries in MonteLago Village through Jan. 12.

The public is invited to tour the club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“It is our hope that all Lake Las Vegas residents will join the club to enjoy its health, recreation and social benefits and be part of the vibrancy and social fabric of the community,” added Parker. “Our excitement in opening the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club also reflects the completion of another goal we set when we took over development of the Lake Las Vegas master plan four years ago,” said Parker. “We’re not finished yet, but we have much to be proud of and invite the community to share it with us.”

In addition to the club, the Lake Las Vegas team has worked with the City of Henderson to extend Galleria Parkway, creating easy access to shopping options, new Henderson Hospital, new elementary school under construction, and major thoroughfares; completed the renovation and rebirth of Reflection Bay Golf Course back to the condition of its original Jack Nicklaus Signature Design; opened Seasons Grocery and Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries in MonteLago Village; worked with homebuilders to bring back new home construction; and sponsored the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club and partnered with Nevada State College to bring rowing to Nevada. The Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa also has been renovated, and the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa has begun a $30 million renovation.

The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is located at 101 Via Vin Santo, just north of the master plan’s main entrance on Lake Las Vegas Parkway off of Lake Mead Parkway. The community is also just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

# # #