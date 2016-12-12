The Nevada Association of REALTORS® (NVAR) honored its leading members at an awards event in Las Vegas this week, naming longtime industry leader David R. Tina as its 2016 Nevada REALTOR® of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Tina, a longtime Las Vegas REALTOR®, served as NVAR’s 2016 president after being president-elect in 2015. He is also a past president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) and has volunteered on numerous NVAR and GLVAR committees. He is the owner and broker of Urban Nest Realty in Las Vegas.

At its annual awards event held Dec. 8 in Las Vegas, NVAR also presented awards to the following longtime members:

• Leroy “Buck” Schaeffel – Nevada Distinguished REALTOR® Award for ongoing and consistent service to NVAR and the real estate profession. Schaeffel, of Mesquite, is a longtime Southern Nevada REALTOR® who has served on the GLVAR Board of Directors and volunteered to serve on several NVAR and GLVAR committees. He was elected to serve as NVAR’s treasurer for 2017.

• Paul Bottari – REALTOR® Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy and activities. Bottari, of Wells, Nev., was honored for playing a leading role in NVAR’s initiatives supporting private property rights and other causes that are vital to the industry. Bottari has been a REALTOR® for more than 30 years and has served on NVAR committees since 1994.

• Diane Brown – Joe Nolan Award recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow REALTORS® in Nevada. Brown, of Incline Village, is a longtime Northern Nevada REALTOR® who has served on numerous local and state association committees over the years. She currently serves as a state director representing Nevada for the National Association of REALTORS®.

• Heidi Kasama – REALTOR® Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by NVAR’s president. Kasama, of Las Vegas, is a past president of GLVAR who has served in other leadership positions with the state and local associations. She will serve as NVAR’s president-elect for 2017 and will be its president in 2018.

About the NVAR

The Nevada Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade association with more than 15,000 members. NVAR is committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit www.NVAR.org.