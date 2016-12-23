New Year’s Festivities at Lake Las Vegas Community – Fireworks, Cruise, Dining Specials, New Year’s Day Plunge and More







Welcome 2017 at the Lake Las Vegas community with a unique lakeside experience encompassing the 320-acre private lake. Festivities include two fireworks shows, a cocktail party cruise, and dining and room night specials. For something a little different, there’s a New Year’s Day dip in the lake as part of a holiday fitness challenge. Seasons Grocery is also offering a few treats to greet the new year and/or help with holiday hangovers.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, two free midnight firework shows will light the sky from MonteLago Village/Hilton Lake Las Vegas and from the Westin Lake Las Vegas. The simultaneous displays will be 10 minutes.

A New Year’s Eve Party Cruise on the La Contessa Yacht sails from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person and include a complimentary glass of champagne, hors d’oeuvres, music, party favors and great views of the fireworks from the lake. A cash bar will be available. Attendees must be 21 years old. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure from the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village. For tickets, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/events/.

The MonteLago Village will feature music with a DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight. Additionally, the lakeside enclave’s Auld Dubliner Irish Pub, Essence & Herbs, Luna Rossa and Sonrisa Grill restaurants have special dinner menus. For restaurant information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/dining.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, the XCELL fitness and multi-sport training team is inviting members and the public to start the new year with a unique and fun fitness challenge at noon. Participants will jump in and out of the lake and/or swim 100 yards to a buoy and back. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be free hot chocolate. XCELL organizers recommend bringing towels and dry clothes.

Tickets are $10 for XCELL team members with Holiday Fitness Challenge points awarded. For guests, tickets are $12 with advance purchase and $15 at the event. A portion of the entry fee benefits Safe Nest, Nevada’s largest and most comprehensive program devoted solely to domestic violence issues. For tickets and information, visit http://xcellpg.com/new-years-day-plunge/.

Also on New Year’s Day, Seasons Grocery in MonteLago Village will provide free donuts with any coffee purchase, $1 small coffee or hot chocolate, and free fresh-squeezed mimosa samples from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Lake Las Vegas resorts are featuring their own New Year’s specials. Call 702-567-4700 for the Hilton Lake Las Vegas dinner and room packages, and 702-567-6000 for the Westin Lake Las Vegas dinner package.

While in MonteLago Village, also visit Bella Mia Gelato and the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and stroll through the Winter Holiday Juried Art Show in the Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries – North Gallery. Featuring work from Southern Nevada artists, art will be displayed daily through Thursday, Jan. 12, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and artwork is available to purchase.

The Lake Las Vegas master plan is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

