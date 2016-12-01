LAS VEGAS – If seeing a medical specialist is most important when seeking care for a specific illness or health issue, then shouldn’t the same be said of a physician looking for a banker to guide them on financial services?

Nevada State Bank thinks so, and recently sent 19 of its private bankers to complete specialized training about the unique financial needs of the health care industry, thus becoming certified medical bankers*. In order to receive certification, bankers passed an internal examination to better understand and handle the challenges faced by medical professionals, including courses on risk management and HIPAA regulations.

“Our bankers provide medical professionals with customized lending, deposit account, and treasury management solutions to help health care practices thrive and grow,” said Randy Boesch, executive vice president and director of The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. “We are aware that certain customer segments have special banking needs and felt this additional education was critical to ensure a healthy financial future for our clients’ medical practices.”

Nevada State Bank certified medical bankers help clients to:

- Find cash flow solutions for delayed reimbursement

- Stay current with new technology

- Finance equipment

- Purchase or improve buildings and office space

- Optimize cash management

James Rensvold, vice president and certified medical banker for Nevada State Bank, has focused on the medical industry for years, guiding clients on all aspects of financial services to help facilitate growth. Dr. Alain Coppel, founder of Nevada Comprehensive Pain, is a client of Rensvold and Nevada State Bank.

“It’s been extremely helpful to have a financial professional who has become an expert in my field,” said Coppel. “The medical industry is regulated in ways others are not. Having a banker knowledgeable about my specialty gives me an additional level of confidence and trust I might not have.”

To learn more about Nevada State Bank’s certified medical bankers, contact Randy Boesch at (702) 855-4848.

*Certification provided by Nevada State Bank.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com. A division of ZB, N.A. Member FDIC.