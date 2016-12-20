Nevada State Bank Names Ronald Griggs Vice President, Sales Manager for Nevada Call Center







LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank has named Ronald Griggs as the new vice president, sales manager for the Nevada Call Center.

Griggs joins Nevada State Bank after eight years in banking in Southern California. He began his career at Wells Fargo as a teller, and through a serious of promotions, held the positions of personal banker, business banker, market sales manager and vice president of Workplace Solutions at BBVA Compass.

In addition to his banking experience, Griggs brings with him multiple years of call center experience and business development.

“We are excited to have Ron join our leadership team,” said Craig Kirkland, executive vice president and director of retail banking. “His experience will allow him to focus on his top priorities of delivering quality coaching and leadership to our retail and call center colleagues.”

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.