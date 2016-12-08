Nevada Donor Network Promotes Kelli Little to Community Services Supervisor

Nevada Donor Network is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelli Little to Community Services Supervisor. In her new role, Little is responsible for creating and maintaining a strategic plan and annual budget, providing support for the Community Services team, identifying professional development opportunities for staff and leading the team toward the successful execution of organization mission and goals.

Little brings years of experience in the fields of community health, organ donation and transplantation. Most recently, she served as Nevada Donor Network’s Community Services Coordinator.

During her time as Community Services Coordinator, Little educated community members about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation; provided support and empowerment to volunteers; supported and encouraged community partners to serve as advocates for donation and helped build community partnerships.

Little holds a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Education from Western Oregon University. She is a member of the Public Health Association and was chosen as the 2015 Nevada Donor Network Employee of the Year.