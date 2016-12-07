Carson City, Nev. – The Nevada Builders Alliance Women’s Council awarded four scholarships to Nevada college students enrolled in construction-related programs.

Betty Morton from the College of Southern Nevada, Donovan Walker from Western Nevada College, Joseph Brand from Great Basin College and Richard Schnitz from Truckee Meadows Community College each received $1,000 from the Council. Morton is the first female to receive the construction studies scholarship.

“The Council selected these four students for their outstanding achievement in construction studies and we are especially pleased to include our first female recipient, Betty Morton,” Pamela Duxbury, outreach coordinator for Nevada Builders Alliance, said. “The Council is made up of women in construction-related businesses who wish to support our communities and our industry, as well as the professional development of women in construction.”

Duxbury said criteria for the scholarship includes enrollment in construction-based courses of study in certification courses or associate’s or bachelor’s degree programs, and the Council specifically identified acceptable programs and courses of study for each school. Awardees were given $500 for the fall semester and must maintain a 2.5 GPA to receive the second $500.

Students were chosen based on grade point average and financial need, and were required to submit a personal essay explaining how the scholarship would help achieve the students’ career goals.