NCJFCJ Announces $10.5 Million in Grants in 2016 to Improve Outcomes for Children and Families

Reno – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) announced that it has received 33 new and supplemental awards providing more than $10.5 million in additional funding. The NCJFCJ is devoted to ensuring justice and improving outcomes for families and children in courts nationwide.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, the NCJFCJ is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and provides judges with ongoing education, training and technical assistance to make the best possible decisions for children and families in courts.

The $10.5 million in funding will support NCJFCJ projects that focus on a variety of areas that include: domestic violence; child protection and custody; domestic child sex trafficking; child welfare and foster care; keeping kids in school and out of court; preventing substance abuse; juvenile justice; trauma-informed justice; research and data; and more.

One of the highlights of 2016 is that the NCJFCJ has partnered with The National Network to End Domestic Violence to conduct the Cyber Violence Court Training Initiative (CCTI), a national-scope project which will assess the cyber violence training currently available and the training needs of judicial professionals, assess the needs of victims and survivors of cyber violence; and develop, publish, and disseminate training and technical assistance to judicial professionals.

Another highlight this year is a partnership with the National American Indian Court Judges Association (NAICJA) to help improve access to information about emerging and promising tribal justice programs, including addressing alcohol and substance abuse, while preserving each tribe’s own individual cultures. The two national organizations recently joined forces to strengthen the functions and collaborative opportunities of state and tribal court systems, especially as they pertain to juvenile and family courts.

“The funding we receive is critical to continuing our 80-year mission to provide judges, courts and related agencies involved with juvenile, family and domestic violence cases with the knowledge and skills to improve the lives of the families and children who seek justice,” said Joey Orduna Hastings, chief executive officer of the NCJFCJ.

