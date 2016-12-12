LAS VEGAS- Upon her successful completion of the Nevada State Bar Exam, Naqvi Injury Law has named Meghan Reed an associate attorney. Reed is also licensed to practice in the state of Colorado.

Prior to joining Naqvi Injury Law, Meghan worked in federal civil rights litigation for the Colorado Department of Corrections. She has extensive expertise in legal compliance, policy & procedure, research, writing, audit and risk assessment. In addition to managing compliance and prisoner civil rights defense litigation for nearly a decade, Reed has experience with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is a certified ADA Coordinator. She has also practiced in the areas of criminal defense, family law, contract law and consumer financial protection.

“Meghan is a passionate consumer advocate, and her extensive knowledge of civil rights litigation is a great benefit to our clients,” said Farhan Naqvi, managing partner of Naqvi Injury Law. “She has been incredibly successful in her work in this area, and is passionate about protecting those who can’t protect themselves. She is an aggressive negotiator and a great asset to our team.”

Reed holds a Juris Doctorate (JD) degree from the University Of Wyoming College Of Law, where she advocated on behalf of low-income clients in its Defender Aid Clinic. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Chadron State College with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in criminal justice.

Naqvi Injury Law handles an average of over 700 cases per year. Managing partner Farhan Naqvi has personally litigated nearly 1,000 cases and has never lost a jury trial. The firm is in the process of building a large mock courtroom to hone its litigation strategies and provide courtroom opportunities to both law students and fellow attorneys.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, who has been practicing law since 2003. Over the course of his career, Naqvi has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. In recognition of his efforts on his clients’ behalf, Naqvi is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. In 2016, the firm was voted Best of Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and was the only Nevada law firm listed in the Inc 5000.

For more information, visit http://naqvilaw.com or call 702-728-4848.

