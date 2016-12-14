LAS VEGAS- Naqvi Injury Law showed its support for underprivileged Las Vegas families with its fourth annual sponsorship of the 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive. On Friday, managing partner Farhan Naqvi and his team donated a staggering 1,000 bicycle helmets and 100 bicycles to the Toy Drive, which benefits HELP of Southern Nevada.

“This Toy Drive is one of the largest and most impactful of the year, and we really enjoy participating,” said Naqvi. “Safety is a priority in my firm and with my family, so we make sure to provide as many helmets as we can for the bicycles that are donated during the Toy Drive.”

This year’s Toy Drive collected thousands of bicycles, helmets, new toys and monetary donations to assist low-income families during the holidays. Donations will be distributed through HELP of Southern Nevada, a local non-profit that helps families and individuals overcome barriers and attain self-sufficiency.

The 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive is one of several community-based initiatives Naqvi Injury Law supports. The firm works with non-profits throughout Southern Nevada to provide assistance to low-income families and parents working to build better lives for their children. The firm also supports education with the $2,000 annual Naqvi Scholarship.

Naqvi Injury Law handles an average of over 700 cases per year. Farhan Naqvi has personally litigated nearly 1,000 cases and has never lost a jury trial. He is in the process of building a large mock courtroom in his office building to hone his firm’s litigation strategies and provide courtroom opportunities to both law students and fellow attorneys.

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, who has been practicing law since 2003. Over the course of his career, Naqvi has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. In recognition of his efforts on his clients’ behalf, Naqvi is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. In 2016, the firm was voted Best of Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and was the only Nevada law firm listed in the Inc 5000.

