LAS VEGAS – MassMedia, an award-winning advertising agency in Henderson, was honored for the agency’s work for Support Las Vegas Dome by the Las Vegas Innovation Marketing Association (LVIMA) at the 2016 LVIMA Awards on December 8, 2016.

MassMedia took home the award for Best Email Program in recognition of the firm’s compelling email strategy demonstrating public support for the construction of an NFL caliber stadium in Las Vegas. The recognition was the third-straight industry award MassMedia has won for the project. In November, the campaign was recognized with two Pinnacle Awards by the Las Vegas Valley chapter of the Public Relations Society of America for outstanding work in social media and website design.

“We are incredibly honored to have been recognized with the LVIMA award,” said Vice President of Integrated Marketing Casey Floyd. “It’s a privilege to receive this recognition amongst such other notable companies. It is great to know that our work continues to resonate with more and more consumers.”

The LVIMA Awards, which were held at The Venue this year, are an annual event that recognizes the best work in the local digital community. As a community that creates an incredible volume of digital content, the LVIMA Awards recognize the finest work in Las Vegas.

About MassMedia

Founded in 1997, MassMedia is a regional public relations, advertising and marketing agency whose knowledge, strategic insights and innovative programs have developed brands, communicated clients’ messages and influenced consumers for a wide variety of clients, products and services. The firm’s clients include HealthCare Partners Nevada, McDonald’s, Nevada State College, and Colliers International – Las Vegas. To learn more about MassMedia, please visit www.massmediacc.com.

About Las Vegas Innovation Marketing Association

LVIMA has been establishing communications and hosting special events within the Las Vegas interactive marketing community. The membership base includes internet marketing directors, managers, publicists, search specialists, media buyers, account executives, developers, and advertising professionals. The organization has been specifically designed for those living, working and conducting business in Las Vegas. For more information visit www.lvima.com/.