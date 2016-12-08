MassMedia Collects 10,000 Pounds of Food for Valley’s Hungry

Marketing Firm Completes 16th Annual Feeding the Masses Food Drive

LAS VEGAS – MassMedia Corporate Communications, a full-service public relations, advertising, and marketing firm based in Henderson, Nevada, collected 10,000 pounds of food and supplies for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada during the firm’s 16th Annual Feeding the Masses Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The 10,000 pound donation included 40 turkeys, 161 boxes of cereal, 300 pounds of pasta, and 4,594 bottles of water, as well as other miscellaneous items based on Catholic Charities Agency Wish List.

Catholic Charities, along with other local nonprofits serving the homeless, has announced an urgent need for holiday donations to meet growing demand. Catholic Charities will utilize MassMedia’s contribution to stock the shelves of its community food pantry, which provides free groceries to families and individuals in need.

It is estimated that one in nine people in southern Nevada are living in poverty. According to the Catholic Charities website, an average of 4,000 families visit the Catholic Charities pantry for food each month, and more families are on a waiting list for services.

Local businesses, organizations, community members, and MassMedia employees contributed food items and funds to make Feeding the Masses a success.

“We are so grateful for the support we received this year from the community for this year’s Feeding the Masses,” said Paula Yakubik, managing partner of MassMedia Corporate Communications. “As an agency, we’re constantly committed to making an impact in the community we all call home. This year’s food drive was our most successful yet.”

For more information about Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, or to make a gift online, please visit www.catholiccharities.com.

About MassMedia

Founded in 1997, MassMedia is a regional public relations, advertising and marketing agency whose knowledge, strategic insights and innovative programs have developed brands, communicated clients’ messages and influenced consumers for a wide variety of clients, products and services. The firm’s clients include HealthCare Partners Nevada, McDonald’s, Nevada State College, and Colliers International – Las Vegas. To learn more about MassMedia, please visit www.massmediacc.com.

###