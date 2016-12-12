Site Includes Information on Board Member Applications and Proposals for Legal Services

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Las Vegas Stadium Authority announces the launch of its website at www.LVStadiumAuthority.com. The site is the official online home of the Stadium Authority, which will oversee the development of the Las Vegas NFL stadium project.

The site currently includes information for applying to become one of two public at-large board members as well as submitting proposals for legal representation of the Stadium Authority in future development of the stadium development and operating agreements.

In the future, the website will include meeting materials and documents and other relevant information about the Stadium Authority’s activities.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is responsible for the ownership and oversight of the NFL stadium project created by Senate Bill 1 during the 30th Special Session of the Nevada State Legislature. Stadium Authority roles and responsibilities include owning and overseeing the stadium and land, approving the stadium location, development plan and operating agreement, managing the coverage waterfall revenue distribution and managing the stadium capital improvement fund and related expenditures. The authority is a public agency governed by a nine-member Board of Directors.

Applied Analysis, a Nevada-based advisory services firm providing a wide range of consultation services for public and private entities, has been retained as staff for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority. The company specializes in economics, real estate and finance. It provides a wide range of services, including economic analysis, financial analysis services, hospitality and gaming consulting, information technology solutions, litigation support and expert analysis, market analysis, consumer sentiment analysis, and public policy analysis. Visit www.appliedanalysis.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter @AppliedAnalysis and @MyResearcher.