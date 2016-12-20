KPS3 Hires Vy Tat as Designer







0 shares

RENO — KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Vy Tat as a designer. She will work with the firm’s digital and creative teams, providing innovative design solutions for a wide range of products and projects.

“We’re thrilled to have Vy join our team,” said Rob Gaedtke, CEO and Creative Director, KPS3. “Her broad skillset in graphic and web design reinforces and strengthens the collective work we do to propel our clients forward, delivering strategic, creative solutions.”

Prior to joining KPS3, Tat worked as a Web and Graphic Designer at Sportif USA where she designed and managed the customer-facing side of three consumer websites and created email and digital advertising campaigns. Tat also led the product photo projects for Sportif’s e-commerce and seasonal catalogs.

Fluent in four languages—English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Vietnamese—Tat earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in Graphic Communications from Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC). In 2015, she was the recipient of two local and two regional ADDY awards for her design work. She earned gold in the local competition for the posters she created for TMCC’s web development program.

About KPS3:

KPS3 goes far beyond any normal definition of a marketing company, PR firm or digital agency. We handle large-scale advertising and branding campaigns, we build enterprise-level web and mobile applications, and we can train a room full of executives from across the country how to handle the media. To keep up on all things KPS3, visit kps3.com or like us on Facebook.

###