JAG Nevada to Hold Career Clothing Drive for Students

Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (JAG Nevada), a statewide high school dropout prevention and work preparation program, is helping its students make a stellar first impression in front of prospective employers by hosting its first annual Career Clothing Drive.

From November 25 to January 31, 2017, JAG Nevada is collecting new and gently-used professional clothing of all sizes for male and female high school students in grades 10-12. Items needed include: pants, dress shirts, ties, blouses, skirts, dresses, shoes, sweaters/cardigans, jackets, jewelry, underwear (new only), and socks (new only).

“In addition to teaching workplace and leadership skills, JAG Nevada works tirelessly to remove barriers that prevent our students from reaching graduation, one being employment,” said JAG Nevada Executive Director Rene Cantu. “Oftentimes, many of our students have to make the tough choice between working to provide for their families or attending classes. We work with community businesses to provide part-time employment opportunities that allow our students to continue their studies.”

Clothing and items collected will also be distributed to students attending JAG Nevada’s annual Career Development Conference, which will be held in Spring of 2017 in Las Vegas. Student competitors from JAG programs across Nevada take part in individual and group competitions focusing on Employability Skills, Critical Thinking, Quiz Bowl, Problem Solving, Chapter Displays and PowerPoint presentations. A college/career fair and a variety of workshops round out the conference.

Drop off locations for the JAG Nevada Career Clothing Drive include:

• Bonanza High School, 6665 Del Rey Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146

• Canyon Springs High School, 350 E Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

• Desert Pines High School, 3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110

• Durango High School, 7100 W Dewey Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89113

• Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Ave, Henderson, NV 89052

• Mojave High School, 5302 N Goldfield St, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

• Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123

• Spring Valley High School, 3750 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147

• Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169

• Virgin Valley High School, 820 Valley View Dr., Mesquite, NV 89027

• Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Dr, Henderson, NV 89015

• Centennial High School, 10200 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149

• Cheyenne High School, 3200 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

• Del Sol High School, 3100 E Patrick Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89120

• Eldorado High School, 1139 N Linn Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89110

• Las Vegas High School, 6500 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89142

• Rancho High School, 1900 E Searles Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

• Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W Robindale Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113

• Sunrise Mountain High School, 2575 Los Feliz St, Las Vegas, NV 89156

• Western High School, 4601 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89107

For more information on the JAG Nevada Career Clothing Drive, please visit www.JAGNV.org. Businesses interested in making a bulk donation or to host an inter-company drive, please contact Shannon Fox at (702) 577-2871 or sfox@jagnv.org.