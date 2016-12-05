GLVAR to Break Ground on New Headquarters Building in Southwest Las Vegas

Who: The Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) is hosting a Dec. 14 groundbreaking event for its new headquarters building near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest part of Las Vegas. Following brief remarks by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, 2016 GLVAR President Scott Beaudry, 2016 President-elect David J. Tina and project manager Mike Shohet, of Jones Lang LaSalle, will address a crowd of local dignitaries, REALTORS® and staff members.

What: GLVAR is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art new headquarters building to better serve its nearly 13,000 members. By late 2017, GLVAR plans to move into the new building with nearly 40,000 square feet of space from its current 27,000-square-foot building at 1750 E. Sahara Avenue – which is now listed for sale at $3.8 million.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, starting at 10 a.m., with the event slated to end by 10:30 a.m.

Where: The event will be held at the site of GLVAR’s new building on South Rainbow Boulevard, just south of Post Road and north of Sunset Road. Guests are encouraged to look for the GLVAR signs. Parking is available on Post Road and in the Rainbow Corporate Center South parking lot on the north side of the property.

More: GLVAR’s new headquarters will feature classrooms large enough to seat 300 members. The two-story facility on 4.25 acres will be an energy-efficient, concrete tilt-up building with about 380 parking spaces. GLVAR will offer space in the building to other organizations to use for meetings, classes and events, potentially generating additional revenue for the association. For construction updates and more information, visit www.lasvegasrealtor.com/future-home-of-glvar/.

“Besides being more conveniently located for most of our members, this new building will enable us to better serve local REALTORS® in a variety of ways,” said 2016 GLVAR President Scott Beaudry. “We’ve been in our current building for more than 30 years. Basically we’ve outgrown the space and needed a new facility that has new and improved educational areas with state-of-the art technology.”

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.