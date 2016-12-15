Give the Gift of a Job this Holiday Season with Goodwill







This holiday season you can help give someone in our community the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty. You can help cure homelessness, hunger and crime. And you can help stabilize families, all by donating goods or charitable dollars to Goodwill of Southern Nevada to help give the gift of a job.

“While the economy is improving, about one in twenty Southern Nevadans remain unemployed,” said Steve Chartrand, president & CEO of Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “Those five percent who remain unemployed are often the hardest to place individuals who need someone to believe in them and build a solid foundation for success. That’s what Goodwill does.”

Through its free Career Connections centers and other specialized programs, Goodwill of Southern Nevada assists job seekers remove barriers to employment and place them on a customized path to learn soft skills, acquire training and ultimately find sustainable employment.

In 2015, Goodwill job coaches and trainer served more than 12,500 job seekers and placed more than 2,300 members of our community into local jobs.

HOW TO HELP:

DONATE GOODS: From December 26 to 31, 2016 Goodwill will extend the hours of donation locations around the valley from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to make donating convenient for those wishing to donate goods like clothing, housewares, furniture or computer equipment before the end of the calendar year. To find a donation location near you visit www.Goodwill.Vegas.

DONATE AT STORES: Starting December 17, 2016 until January 15, 2017, Goodwill VIP shoppers can purchase a $5 Gift of a Job square that will be hung at the store to recognize participation. Five dollars will then be loaded onto the shoppers VIP card to be used on the next purchase.

DONATE ONLINE: Charitable contributions can be made at www.GiftofaJob.org. For every $1 contributed, individuals placed by Goodwill into local jobs earn $24. Last year, those placed by Goodwill into local jobs earned $48 million in earned wages, helping build the local economy.