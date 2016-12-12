Free Rowing Classes Through Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club in December

The new Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club is offering a holiday present with free training opportunities this month for adult and junior programs to learn about the sport of rowing (also known as crew), which was introduced in Nevada earlier this year.

For adults (at least 21 years old), a free one-hour Learn To Row session will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec.18.

For the Junior Rowing Team, an informational meeting will be held at 4 p.m. also on Dec. 18 for interested students (8th grade to 12th grade) and parents. Juniors also can get a free week of training Dec. 19-22 from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Training takes place at the new Lake Las Vegas Boathouse, 15 Costa Di Lago in MonteLago Village at the Lake Las Vegas community, and on the master plan’s 320-acre private lake.

For registration and information, visit http://llvrc.org.

Rowing is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and Las Vegas had been the only metropolitan area among the top 25 populated areas without a rowing program until the launch of the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club a few months ago. For high school boys and girls, rowing provides a rigorous competitive sport ‒ free from injuries ‒ with collegiate benefits. For women, there are opportunities for NCAA scholarships at more than 145 colleges and universities offering rowing through the enforcement of Title XI since 1997; for men, there are recruitment opportunities to Pac-12, Ivy League and many other schools.

The Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club was established to promote the sport of amateur rowing and educate and train residents – particularly youth – throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The LLVRC was founded by nine local ex-rowers and community. It has filed to be a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation. For information, visit http://llvrc.org/

