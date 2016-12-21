Former Chief Deputy District Attorney Craig Hendricks Joins De Castroverde Law Group







LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group is pleased to announce former Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Craig Hendricks has joined the firm in its expanding Criminal Law Department.

Hendricks has been practicing law in Nevada since 1991. He began as a law clerk in the Clark County District Attorney’s office, appellate division, and was promoted to deputy district attorney in 1993 and then to chief deputy district attorney in 1998. His experience includes supervising attorneys on the general litigation team, in addition to supervising and specializing in special victim’s cases such as rape, child abuse and molestation.

“We are proud that Craig has chosen our firm to continue his career,” said firm partner Alex De Castroverde. “I have known Craig for more than 25 years. His solid reputation and unparalleled experienced will be an asset to our firm and our clients.”

As one of the most experienced trial attorneys in Clark County, Hendricks brings a wealth of knowledge from 25 years handling criminal cases, including more than 60 felony jury trials and hundreds of misdemeanor trials. He’ll now represent clients accused of such crimes, assuring them the best representation possible.

Hendricks had an incredibly high conviction rate during his career at the DA’s office, having practiced in every courtroom in Clark County, except those handling federal cases.

“I’m very honored to join De Castroverde Law Group,” Hendricks said. “The firm’s attorneys are tops in their field, and well-respected throughout the entire Las Vegas Valley.”

Hendricks is a native Las Vegan. He received a degree in political science from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, attending on a full-ride academic scholarship. Hendricks received his juris doctorate at Whittier School of Law in California.

In addition to serving as a chief deputy district attorney, Hendricks has spent several years volunteering to assist with mock trial programs at UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law and at local high schools throughout Las Vegas.

About De Castroverde Law Group

Brothers Alex and Orlando De Castroverde founded the law firm in 2005, building on the practice established by their father, Waldo De Castroverde. De Castroverde Law Group practices in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, family law and immigration law. With 12 attorneys and more than twelve decades of combined legal experience, De Castroverde Law Group provides aggressive, dependable legal representation. A majority of the firm’s attorneys are fluent in Spanish. For more information on De Castroverde Law Group, call (702) 222-9999 or visit www.dlgteam.com.