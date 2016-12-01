Food & Wine Dinners by Chopped Champion Chef Clint Jolly

Private Food and Wine Dinners Offered by Chef Clint Jolly: Chopped Champion prepares your culinary story

RENO – Food Network star, Reno native and culinary storyteller Chef Clint Jolly is now offering personalized wine dinners prepared for up to 10 people and served in the comforts of an individual’s home.

Jolly said each one-of-a-kind dining experience begins with a discovery meeting with his team to design a customized 8-course meal paired with wines from around the world. Hosts will keep the hand-made pottery food is served in and designed by local artists, as well as laser-etched glassware for each guest.

“We combine your fondest memories, favorite vacations, and the foods you love into a meal that recalls special times in your life you can share with friends and loved ones,” Jolly said. “Wines are specially selected to enrich each course, and are chosen for their unique contribution to the meal.”

For pricing, scheduling and further details visit www.clintjolly.com.

About Chef Clint Jolly

Born and raised in the family butcher shop, Clint Jolly has a life-long respect for food and where it comes from. With a taste for adventure, Chef Clint travels the globe learning the stories behind why we eat like we do and serves them up in imaginative narratives for the palate. His culinary stories have established him as an up and coming national treasure, earning a Best Chefs America designation, champion of Food Network's “Chopped: Restaurant Impossible Challenge” and finalist in New Orleans' Chefs Taste Challenge. A dedicated mentor to high school culinary students, Chef Clint is blazing the trail for future epicurean artists. For more information, please visit www.clintjolly.com.

For further information about Chef Jolly, contact:

Ira M. Gostin

120 West Strategic Communications

775-771-1461

ira@120west.biz