Five Star Flattery Gets You Everywhere

In the internet age, when one wayward online review can stagger a business, reputation matters more than ever. With a smartphone in seemingly every pocket, potential consumers, and critics, lurk everywhere. When search engine results are sorted out, five-star reputations may separate business success and stagnation.

Five Star Economy LLC, a Nevada startup, knows this well. Company President Brian Williams has more than 24 years of digital marketing experience, having built a multimillion-dollar e-commerce company and served as digital marketing strategist to dozens of domestic companies.

Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations so client businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers. The company’s proprietary software and personalized service automate reputation marketing for attorneys; doctors; dentists; air conditioning repair companies; plumbers; real estate agents; private schools; restaurants; insurance agents and more.

Ninety-two percent of Americans use online ratings when considering which new vendors to hire or services to buy for their homes or businesses, independent research company Bright Local reports. Multibillion-dollar consumer brands such as Google and the Apple iPhone have put third-party online reviews at the top of all online inquiries.

Third-party ratings on a five-star scale have become a marketing gold standard for many businesses and professionals and almost a requirement for certain types of companies.

All Kinds of Insurance owner Jeremy Shugarman, for example, said Five Star Economy helped his company draw clients.

“People are looking for referrals. They look to see what other people are saying when it's time to make a buying decision,” said Shugarman, whose company is based in Las Vegas. “Five Star Economy has become an important marketing partner for our company beyond reputation management, assisting us with videos, email marketing, social media marketing and marketing funnel campaigns."

Satisfied customers may not feel compelled to leave positive online reviews and unsatisfied customers can be quick to post negative ones, which can taint companies’ reputations and cause lasting damage. Therefore, companies need effective, legally compliant processes to attract positive reviews that can fuel brand building and marketing.

Five Star Economy’s turnkey system helps businesses build, protect and protect five-star reputations through review outlets including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Tripadvisor, Home Advisor, Angie’s List, AVVO, Health Grades, Zillow, BBB, YP.com and Yahoo. Five Star’s proprietary system also helps generate highly qualified business leads.

Personal injury lawyer Lane Kay said Five Star helped create marketing videos and boost word-of-mouth online.

“By creating a business rating on social media and other outlets, it will be easy for prospective clients to Google my business and see how I have helped clients with their personal injury claims,” Kay said. “I chose Brian and his company because my wife constantly checks for reviews on Yelp and other sites for the services or products she needs. I wanted to make sure that when prospective clients look me up, they will feel confident that I am the attorney to help them.”

One unique Five Star Economy service intercepts negative feedback before it is posted online and alerts clients, in real time, of potential issues. FSE’s service helps companies build positive online reviews and identifies who their most satisfied customers are for future marketing and brand development.

FSE, a member of the Las Vegas Metro and Henderson chambers of commerce, offers a hands-on approach that is maintenance-free for clients.

For more information, visit http://www.fivestareconomy.com or call (877) 302-1737