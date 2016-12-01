Harry Reid’s Legacy

While I’m sure we can all breathe a sigh of relief that the negative back and forth of this election is finally over, the outcome has brought out the worst in many Americans. On one side we’ve seen crying snowflake millenials upset we won’t have a woman president and “protestors” storming Trump Tower demanding the president-elect’s head. On the other side are smug Donald Trump-supporters gloating their win and, in some cases, using it as an excuse to belittle and degrade other Americans. To say that this nation is, at the moment, divided is an understatement.

What is desperately needed for America is for our leaders to stand and declare their intentions to work together for the good of our people. That’s exactly what we’ve gotten from president-elect Trump who, in is victory speech, said, “I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans …”

Outgoing President Obama has also been working with Trump and his team to ensure the smooth transfer of power which has been so necessary to the U.S. since it’s foundation. In his remarks after the election, referring to Donald Trump, Obama said, “We are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country.”

Even Hillary Clinton, Trumps bitter rival, urged support for the new president in her concession speech. She said, “Donald Tump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

So if these three, all having been on different sides at one point or another, can come together for the good of all Americans, we should expect our other leaders to do the same as well, right? After all, the goal is to make sure we remain a UNITED States of America. Unfortunately, not everyone in the public’s light has worked for this necessary healing.

Senator Harry Reid, who (thankfully) is soon to retire, wanted to get one last parting shot in before he faded into the night. While he could have left his legacy on a high note, he instead chose, as one of his last acts in leadership, to denigrate Trump and his supporters. Reid released a statement three days after the election that encouraged Americans to be fearful and condemns a Trump presidency to failure before it’s even begun.

In his statement Reid concludes with, “Winning the electoral college does not absolve Trump of the grave sins he committed against millions of Americans. Donald Trump may not possess the capacity to assuage those fears, but he owes it to this nation to try.”

Those are harsh accusations to lay at the door of a man who will be our country’s leader and plans to help America have a successful future. I understand people don’t agree and that this uncertainty has led many to be fearful but the way forward is not to encourage fear and devisiveness. Our leaders need be a uniting - not a dividing- force. Shame on you Harry Reid, I look forward to the day we no longer have your damaging leadership guiding our state and our nation.

Call to Action: We must come together as Americans. Whether you love or hate Trump, he will be our president. It’s our duty to give him the opportunity that he has fought for and won. We are a nation of great opportunity and incredible accomplishments and it’s past time we remember that and work towards a prosperous future together. Let’s “Make America Great Again.”

2 Chronicles 7:14 (NKJV) “If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

By Whose Authority?

