Colliers International – Las Vegas has announced Christopher Bentley has been named Executive Vice President in the Multifamily Division.

Mr. Bentley comes to Colliers from The Bentley Group Real Estate Advisors, where he was Principal. In that role, he directed the group’s business development activity and day-to-day operations for almost 13 years. Considered one of the top producing multi-family investment brokers in Southern Nevada, Mr. Bentley established the company specializing in investment real estate brokerage services.

Prior to forming The Bentley Group Real Estate Advisors in 2004, Mr. Bentley served as a director of the National Multi-Housing Group for Marcus & Millichap where he was named the top-producing agent in the Las Vegas office for several years. His credentials and accomplishments gained him entry into the firm’s Chairman Club, and secured awards for outstanding performance and national achievements.

A member of several local multi-housing groups, Mr. Bentley was part of the founding board for the Southern Nevada Multi-Housing Association, and was a charter member for the association’s political action committee. Mr. Bentley is a past president of the Nevada Apartment Association, and he also served on the Executive Board of the Lied Institute of Real Estate Studies as chairman of the membership committee.

Although primarily a seller’s representative, Mr. Bentley has also assisted several companies in building significant portfolios in the Las Vegas area, and has represented both private and institutional clients.

Before beginning his career in commercial real estate, Mr. Bentley earned a degree in Hospitality Management from Steigenberger Hotelfachschule in Frankfurt, Germany and held hotel management positions in Europe and Florida. With a strong international background, he has represented real estate clients throughout Canada, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers International, visit Colliers.com, or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in Las Vegas, follow @Colliers_LV.