Coffee With CASA is an informative session to help potential volunteers learn more

(Reno, Nev.) – The Washoe CASA Foundation is hosting informal and informative sessions to enable potential new volunteers to learn more about advocating for foster children in Washoe County.

Coffee With CASA is held at Swill Coffee Shop located at 3366 Lakeside Ct. in Reno. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, December 10, 2016, 1-2 p.m.

Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 5-6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 6-7 p.m.

CASAs are Court Appointed Special Advocates for the Second Judicial District Court’s CASA Program. After training, volunteers are empowered directly by the courts to offer judges critical information they need to ensure that a child’s rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care. Volunteers add great value to the team of professionals working on behalf of these children and are among the most informed people in our community about the needs of abused and neglected children.

There are currently more than 900 children in foster care in Washoe County. These children are better served by the juvenile court when CASA volunteers are available to speak on a child’s behalf.

Potential volunteers for Washoe CASA come from a variety of professional and educational backgrounds, and it is not necessary to have prior legal training. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, pass a background check, participate in a 40 hour training program and commit to two years of service.

The Washoe County CASA Program is one of 949 state and local CASA organizations that recruit, train and support CASA volunteers to serve as a voice for abused and neglected children. The Washoe CASA Foundation provides funding for volunteer training, recruitment and community awareness. The Foundation’s financial support has enabled CASA volunteers to secure needed services for their child such as after school tutoring or purchasing clothes or school supplies.

For more information about the Washoe CASA Foundation or to become a volunteer with the Second Judicial Court’s CASA Program, please call 775.574.8820, visit washoecasafoundation.com or attend the Coffee With CASA informational sessions. You can also find Washoe CASA on Facebook.

About Washoe CASA Foundation:

The Washoe CASA Foundation’s mission is to support the Washoe County CASA Program through fundraising, advocacy, outreach and community awareness. The Washoe County CASA Program in the Second Judicial District Court is dedicated to the safety, well-being and best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children who are the subject of judicial proceedings. Appointed by the court, CASA volunteers work diligently to determine what is in the best interest of the child and ensure that positive outcomes are achieved. The CASA volunteer’s commitment is to only one or two children at a time. Low caseloads mean advocates can give each child’s case the personal attention that is often not possible in the social services system.