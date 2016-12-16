Chef Clint Jolly Teams up with St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, Reno Media Group







0 shares

RENO – Reno celebrity chef, Clint Jolly, and his Great Thyme Catering Company are teaming up with the Reno Media Group and their respective radio stations to support St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, a service of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, for the holidays at the group’s broadcast offices, 961 Matley Lane, Monday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chef Clint and team will serve up steaming bowls of Smoked Ham and Heirloom Bean Soup with a hunk of savory bread from Truckee Sourdough to the first 250 people who bring non-perishable food items, warm winter wear like scarves, hats and gloves or personal hygiene items to the radio station.

“Chef Clint has shown such generosity to Catholic Charities & the St. Vincent’s Programs and we are thankful for all that he does for us,” Matt Vaughan, director of marketing and public relations for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, said. “He is someone that leads by example and continues to give back to this community. It is because of people like Chef Clint that we are able to feed so many people in need and ease the pain of poverty throughout northern Nevada.”

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada provided more than 500,000 direct human services to people in need in 2015, including 15,000 people per month receiving supplementary food packages consisting of a week’s worth of meals per household.

Who:

Reno Media Group with Alice 96.5’s Bill and Connie In the Morning and Food Network Chopped Champion Chef Clint Jolly, local celebrities and the team from Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

What:

Hot soup lunch provided to donors to the food and winter accessories collection for St. Vincent’s Food Pantry

When:

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where:

Reno Media Group offices, 961 Matley Lane, Reno

###

About Chef Clint Jolly

Clint Jolly’s culinary stories have established him as an up and coming national treasure, earning a Best Chefs America designation, champion of Food Network's “Chopped: Restaurant Impossible Challenge” and finalist in New Orleans' Chefs Taste Challenge. For more information, please visit www.clintjolly.com.

About Catholic Charities

Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating twelve human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent's Emergency Assistance Program, Crossroads, St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop, Holy Child Early Learning Center, Immigration Assistance Program, Adoption Program, and the Kids to Seniors Korner Program. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 40,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

About Reno Media Group

Reno Media Group combines radio broadcasting, video, assistance in development of marketing plans, client branding, websites, Internet audio streaming, search engine optimization and marketing, and social media. Bill and Connie In the Morning on Alice 96.5 is the longest running radio morning show in Reno.

For further information contact:

Ira M. Gostin

120 West Strategic Communications

775-771-1461

ira@120west.biz