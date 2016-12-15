Care Flight Awards Wings and Pins to Medical and Aviation Professionals

Reno– On Friday, December 9, 2016, Care Flight, the region’s non-profit, critical care air transport service hosted its semi-annual Wings, Pins and Awards ceremony. The awards were presented by Dean Dow, REMSA/Care Flight president and CEO; Ron Walter, Care Flight Executive Director; and Care Flight managers, Markus Dorsey-Hirt, Matt Brown and Temple Fletcher who was also awarded a length of service pin for her 30 years with the company.

At the event, new Care Flight registered nurses and paramedics are awarded their Care Flight wings which signify that they are able to work self-sufficiently in the challenging medical aviation environment providing care for critically ill or injured patients. Initial wings were awarded to: Kaitlyn Brown, flight nurse; Zac Hogan, flight paramedic; Pete Lindley, flight nurse; Jason Stewart; flight nurse; and John Williams, flight paramedic.

“The Care Flight team congratulates and welcomes these individuals tonight,” said Dow in his remarks. “These wings represent a level of clinical competency and compassion that are required for success as an air ambulance professional.”

Flight nurses and flight paramedics have expanded scopes of practice which allow them to administer more advanced procedures and different medications than they would be able to in a more conventional hospital or ground ambulance setting. In addition, Care Flight staff participate in a three-month preceptor program where nurses and paramedics meet with a medical professional mentor. Finally, they are required to pass additional written and scenario-based exams before they are awarded their wings.

Employees were also awarded for their extended tenure with Care Flight. Shannon Petty, flight nurse; and Ken Goodreau, flight nurse were awarded their five-year wings and Andy Peek, pilot was awarded his 15 year wings.

Care Flight maintains one of the highest safety records in the industry. By achieving benchmarks and conducting continuous quality improvement assessments, crews work together to optimize patient care and provide consistently fast, safe service to patients. Occasionally, crew members will exceed safety-related expectations. Ann Egan, flight nurse was awarded the Safety Award for her work on a Drone Awareness video that received national acknowledgement.

“It takes a dedicated and talented team of medical and aviation professionals to provide the fast, safe quality critical care that Care Flight is known for across our region,” said Walter. “We are proud of and appreciate the hard work and loyalty of our crews.”

About Care Flight

Care Flight is a non-profit, non-subsidized, self-supporting organization and is a service of REMSA (Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority). Care Flight is a pioneer in the helicopter air ambulance business. What began as a shared program between area hospitals to provide reliable, critical care services across rural Nevada has grown into a comprehensive, 24/7 transport services with skilled pilots, experienced medical professionals and state-of-the-art technology. From a single helicopter in the 1980s to a fleet of four AStar 350 B3 helicopters, Care Fight aviation and medical professionals now respond to more than 1,500 transport calls per year. Care Flight has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Air Medical Services (CAMTS) since 2002 and is an active member of the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS).

