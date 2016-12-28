Nevada Business Magazine

Attorney David Markman Joins Lipson Neilson's Las Vegas Office

The law firm of Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. announced that attorney David Markman has joined the firm’s Las Vegas office. David’s practice focuses primarily in the areas of insurance defense, real estate litigation, construction law, and general liability defense. He is admitted to practice in the State of Nevada, and the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

David received a degree in finance from Michigan State University, and a J.D. from William S. Boyd School of Law. During law school, David externed for the Honorable Douglas E. Smith, Eighth Judicial District Court and for the Las Vegas City Attorney’s Office.

Founded in 1985, Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. has offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Bloomfield Hills. The firm is widely known for its excellence in the professional liability lines, offering invaluable insight and experience to its clients across all industries. The firm represents clients in Nevada, across the USA and around the world. You can learn more at www.lipsonneilson.com.

Contact: Joe Garin – Managing Partner of Lipson Neilson’s Las Vegas office.
Phone: 702-382-1500
Email: JGarin@lipsonneilson.com

