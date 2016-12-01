Around the State: December 2016

First Ever Northern Nevada Construction Career Day a Success

Sponsored by the Nevada Construction Collaborative, the first ever Northern Nevada Construction Career Day was attended by over 600 middle and high school students. Students were bussed in from Washoe, Lyon, Douglas and Carson counties and experienced hands-on demonstrations of various construction trades. The collaborative hosting the event is comprised of Nevada Builders Alliance, the Associated General Contractors of America, Builders Association of Northern Nevada and the Western Apprenticeship Coordinators Association.

St. Rose Dominican Receives Five-Star Ratings and Consumer Choice Award

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican has received five stars for quality care in four service areas from Healthgrades, an online resource for consumers searching for health-related services. In addition, the hospital group’s Siena Campus was given a 2016/2017 Consumer Choice Award from National Research Corporation. The annual award is given to hospitals that consumers have identified as having the highest quality and image.

SBA Provides Funding for Export Program

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded $283,000 through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to support export growth by Nevada small businesses. According to the SBA, previous STEP awards have generated $22 in U.S. small business export sales for every $1 awarded.

UNR Research Creates “Smart Metal” Technology

A civil engineering professor and researcher at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), Saiid Saiidi, has pioneered a way in which to keep a bridge operational even after a strong earthquate. The super-elastic metals and bendable concrete composites are set to be used for the first time anywhere in downtown Seattle. UNR partnered with the Washington Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administrative to implement the new technology.